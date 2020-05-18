In the Brazos Valley and elsewhere, meat industry hit hard by pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered meat production in the U.S., as a reduction in output from processing facilities — as well as workers who have contracted the virus — have taken a toll. Numerous area grocery stores have instituted numerical purchase limits on a variety of meat items, and costs have risen sharply, particularly on beef and brisket. Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, a TSCRA director and owner and operator of Santa Rosa Ranch in Navasota and Crockett, said that the issue was not a lack of available cattle or other animals. –The Eagle Bryan/College Station 

/ covid19, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: