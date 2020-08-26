CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

Livestock: Hurricane Preparedness from the Texas Animal Health Commission
- Know the types of flood risk in your area.Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.
- Make an evacuation plan to identify routes and safe locations (higher elevation) for your livestock.
- Maintain an inventory of the livestock on your ranch.
- Have identification for all livestock (ear tags, tattoos, brands).
- Identify alternate water or power sources.
- Put together an emergency go kit for your livestock.
- Call 2-1-1 for animal and human shelter information.
- If you come across stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department.
- If your animal needs medical assistance, contact your local veterinarian.
- To find out more about livestock preparation click here to download a fact sheet.
Livestock and pet owner preparation checklist and fact sheet from Texas Animal Health Commission
Floods and your livestock fact sheet and checklist from Prep4AgThreats