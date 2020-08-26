CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

Click to see larger.

Livestock: Hurricane Preparedness from the Texas Animal Health Commission

  • Know the types of flood risk in your area.Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.
  • Make an evacuation plan to identify routes and safe locations (higher elevation) for your livestock.
  • Maintain an inventory of the livestock on your ranch.
  • Have identification for all livestock (ear tags, tattoos, brands).
  • Identify alternate water or power sources.
  • Put together an emergency go kit for your livestock.
  • Call 2-1-1 for animal and human shelter information.
  • If you come across stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department.
  • If your animal needs medical assistance, contact your local veterinarian.
  • To find out more about livestock preparation click here to download a fact sheet.

Livestock and pet owner preparation checklist and fact sheet from Texas Animal Health Commission

Floods and your livestock fact sheet and checklist from Prep4AgThreats

