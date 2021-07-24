Hill County prosecutor recognized by cattle raisers

Mark Pratt has history of cracking down on livestock thieves

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced Mark Pratt, district attorney for the 66th Judicial District in Hill County, has been named Prosecutor of the Year.

The award, which was created to recognize district attorneys who consistently go above and beyond in prosecution of livestock and agricultural crimes and in their support of special ranger investigations, was presented during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

While presenting the award, Scott Williamson, executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, said the special rangers strive to uphold a high standard for investigation, and understand that successful prosecution hinges on a skilled and dedicated district attorney like Pratt.

“Your commitment brings protection to the ranching and agricultural industry; and to the families that devote their lives as stewards of our land, industry, and heritage,” Williamson said, adding that Pratt has secured lengthy prison sentences for multiple perpetrators.

Pratt became county attorney in 1993. He was elected county attorney five times, serving 20 years as the misdemeanor and juvenile prosecutor, and as legal counsel for the county commissioners and other elected county officials through 2012. In 2013, he began his first term as the district attorney of Hill County, a position he still holds.