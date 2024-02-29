Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference announcement

Published by Hemphill County AgriLife Extension

Canadian, Texas—The 2024 Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference will be held April 23-24, 2024, Jones Pavilion, Canadian, Texas. The Tuesday and Wednesday beef cattle event has established itself as one of the nation’s leading sources for cutting edge, critical information for beef cattle producers. Andy Holloway, County Extension Agent, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Hemphill County who founded this event in 2015 said the Beef Cattle Conference has truly become a “Field of Dreams” story, “You Build, and They Will Come”. In the last several years more that 12 states have been represented by beef cattle producers and including almost one third to the counites in Texas. Capital Farm Credit of Texas is the Title Sponsor of the 2024 Beef Cattle Conference. Kody King of CFC says it’s one of the most important events for ranchers, land owners and beef cattle producers in the region. Go to www.hemphillcotxbeef.com to register, see the agenda, accommodations, speakers information, grand prize drawings and more.

Donnell and Tucker Brown of the RA Brown Ranch, Throckmorton, Texas a father/son team will co-moderate the 2024 Beef Cattle Conference. This dynamic duo has generations of experience behind them in the Texas beef cattle business. The Brown’s are also some of the most recognized and well-known cattlemen in Texas.

The conference features some to the most important topics in 2024 that are facing producers. The theme for the beef cattle conference is “BETTER RANCHING FOR BETTER LIFE”. International and national known speakers include Troy Applehans of Cattle Fax; Mark Makens, Atmospheric Scientist; Dr. Shannon Ferrill of Oklahoma State University; Mark Gardiner of Gardiner Angus Ranch; Kade Lawrence of Texas 4-H State Council; Dr. Loni Lucherk of West Texas A&M University; JoJo Carralles of Heart Brand Beef; Dr. Jason Smith of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; Travis Thorne of Capital Farm Credit; Dr. Morgan Treadwell, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; and Dallas Mount of Ranching For Profit.

Featured keynote speaker for the 2024 Hemphill County Beef Conference, Kayleigh McEnany is the former White House press secretary and current co-host of Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. Prior to serving in the White House, Kayleigh worked as the national press secretary for the Trump Campaign and formerly the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. Before joining the RNC, Kayleigh worked as a political commentator at CNN. Kayleigh graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor and Georgetown University School of Foreign Services with a degree in international politics. She also studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St Edmund Hall. Kayleigh is a recipient of the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public

Service and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Public Service Award. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling books, “For Such a Time as This and & Serenity in the Storm: Living through Chaos by Leaning on Christ.”

A panel discussion that will be interactive with the crowd which will focus on “What the Commercial Cow will need to be like 20 years from now”. The panel will include Donnell Brown of the RA Brown Ranch, Mark Gardiner of Gardiner Angus, Dr. Kevin Pond of West Texas State University and Laura Burandt Ochiltree County Rancher.

A new feature in the 2024 Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference is the Texas Beef Council Chef, Robert Hale. Who will be prominently on display in the New Tent featuring Texas Beef Council information, research developments with Texas Beef Checkoff Dollars, new beef products that are being promoted from Texas beef carcasses that are enhancing values, and finally a taste testing opportunity to try out some of the new beef products. Chef Hale will be assisted by members of the West Texas A&M University International Champion Meats Judging Team as well.

Three beef meals including barbeque, Akaushi Prime Rib, and Ribeye steaks will be served at the two day conference. Over 100 trade show exhibitors featuring some of the nation’s leading agribusiness professionals will be on display. Holloway said the trade show is one of the most important parts of the beef cattle conference annually. He says networking, socializing and educational information is second to none. Tickets are available on-line through the website at www.hemphillcotxbeef.com or call the Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at (806) 323-9114. Credit and debit cards are accepted plus a transaction fee. The tickets are $150/person and a spouse ticket is available for $125 until April 15, 2024. After that and up until the beef cattle conference the tickets go up to $175/person and spouse ticket is $150/spouse. Canadian is considered “The Diamond of The Texas Panhandle” come out and enjoy this quality event. Andy Holloway can be reached at (806) 323-9114.

###