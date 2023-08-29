Woman arrested for theft of four head of cattle and two trailers in Hebronville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association supported investigation leading to arrest of Belinda Perez

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 29, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers arrested Belinda Perez for the theft of four head of cattle and two trailers Aug. 11. Perez was charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony, and interfering with emergency request, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest comes after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Joe Aguilar and Steve Martin. Special rangers received reports of the stolen property and livestock from a victim in Hebbronville in February. The victim reported that her daughter had stolen livestock and equipment from her property without permission and suspected she was being monitored by a surveillance camera.

During the investigation, Aguilar and Martin received a confession from the victim’s daughter, Perez. They were able to successfully seize and return the two stolen trailers. The four head of cattle could not be returned as they were sold through a livestock auction by Perez. The special rangers also located the surveillance camera on the victim’s property.

Perez is booked at the Jim Hogg County jail in lieu of bond.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thank the Jim Hogg County police department for their joint work in the apprehension of the culprit.

