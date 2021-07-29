Have you seen this man?

Reward offered for tips leading law enforcement to person of interest

According to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, a person of interest has been named in last week’s burglary of a rural residence in Wilbarger County that left two horses dead.

On July 22, someone took a shotgun from a property just north of Vernon near the Pease River. He then went around the 20-acre property, shooting many times. Evidence suggests the man shot at multiple cattle and dogs and two horses were shot multiple times. One horse died from its injuries and the other had to be euthanized.

Foster said a person of interest has been identified, and he is asking the public for help in locating him.

The person of interest is described as a white male, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, scruffy beard and thin. He has a round tattoo on his left chest, a star on the left side of his stomach and a circular-type swirl tattoo on his left side. The subject was loitering around businesses in Vernon asking for whiskey, money and cigarettes. Witnesses reported the person of interest made statements he was going to try and get a ride at a truck stop back to the Amarillo area.





Security camera footage of the person of interest.

Foster warned the person of interest should not be approached, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Foster encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 940-475-0295, call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 or call the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office at 940-552-6205.