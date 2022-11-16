Hamilton named Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive director of government relations

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association based in Texas, today announced Melissa Hamilton as executive director of government relations.

Hamilton will oversee legislative and regulatory efforts for TSCRA in Austin and Washington D.C. and direct the TSCRA political action committee. She will advise TSCRA leaders and members on the development, implementation, strategy, and communication of policy and political issues.

Hamilton previously served as public counsel for the Office of Public Insurance Counsel since being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2017 and later confirmed by the Texas Senate. She also served as staff counsel for then Texas State Senator, now Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Glenn Hegar, and later as director of government relations for the Texas Department of Insurance.

“With the growing pressures facing ranchers and landowners, it is important now more than ever that TSCRA members are well represented in Austin and Washington, D.C.,” said Jason Skaggs, TSCRA executive vice president and CEO. “Melissa is a well-respected and experienced leader who understands the issues important to TSCRA members and she will make them proud.”

“Coming from a cattle ranch with more than a 100-year history, ranching is a part of who I am,” Hamilton said. “TSCRA has a long history of supporting ranchers and landowners and it is great to join a team dedicated to protecting this way of life and the rancher’s ability to steward the land entrusted to them.”

Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a doctorate in jurisprudence degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She was raised in her family’s ranching operation in Goliad and DeWitt counties.

