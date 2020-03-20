Gov. Abbott, Matthew McConaughey, Roy Spence release PSA on importance of social distancing

Gov. Greg Abbott released a public service announcement Thursday encouraging Texans to practice social distancing by staying home in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The PSA was produced by Roy Spence, chairman of Austin-based advertising company GSD&M, with Matthew McConaughey providing the voice-over.

“These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges,” said Abbott. “I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need. Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities. That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing—and if you can, just stay home.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including: