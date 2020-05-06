Gov. Abbott appoints two and reappoints four commissioners to TAHC

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | April 6, 2020

On May 4, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott appointed two new Commissioners to the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), Jimmie Ruth Evans representing the sheep and goat industry and Melanie Johnson, Ed.D., representing the general public.

The governor also reappointed Kenneth “Ken” Jordan representing livestock markets, Barret J. Klein representing the swine industry, Joe Leathers representing the equine industry, and Thomas “Tommy” Oates representing the exotic livestock and fowl industry.

Jimmie Ruth Evans of San Antonio is a rancher and partner of Wittenburg Ranch. She is a member and past president of the San Antonio Livestock and Rodeo, and the honorary chair of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Evans is also a member and past president of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association. Evans received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Texas Tech University.

Melanie Johnson, Ed.D. of Houston is the president and CEO of Collaborative for Children. She previously served as president and CEO of the John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science. Prior to this appointment, she served as NASA’s Space Center Houston’s Director of Education. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the HCA Houston Medical Center and the Foundation Board of Texas Southern University, and former member of the Council of the Texas Association of Museums. Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in International Trade and French from Auburn University, a Master of Hospitality Management from the University of Houston, and a Doctorate of Education from Texas Southern University.

Kenneth “Ken” Jordan of San Saba is the owner and operator of K Jordan Enterprises, Inc., and is the Mayor of San Saba. He is a member of the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, Livestock Marketing Council, National Finance Credit Corporation of Texas, and San Saba Chamber of Commerce. Jordan received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

Barret J. Klein of Boerne is owner of Klein Farms and Klein Smoked Meats, LLC. He is a member and former president of the Texas Pork Producers Association, National Spotted Swine Association, Texas Association of Meat Processors, and the Kendall County Economic Development Corporation. He is also a volunteer with Kendall County 4-H, Kendall County FFA, and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. Klein received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

Joe Leathers of Guthrie is the general manager of 6666 Ranch. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, U.S. CattleTrace, Inc., and is a member of the National Ranching Heritage Association. Leathers attended Clarendon College.Thomas “Tommy” Oates of Huntsville is a rancher and owner of Huntsville Livestock. He currently serves as the president of the Exotic Wildlife Association. Oates attended Sam Houston State University.