2024 TSCRA Giving Day
Support Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Feb. 15 during the 2024 TSCRA Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising effort to support charitable arms of the association.
Two Instrumental Foundations
Financial contributions to both the Special Ranger Foundation and Leadership Development Foundation go on to advance and protect stewards of our land and livestock.
Leadership Development Foundation
The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to future generations of land and livestock stewards and leaders. The programs and resources supported through the foundation provide education, professional development and financial assistance to students and future industry leaders in the Southwest.
Special Ranger Foundation
The Special Ranger Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization supporting high-quality training and equipment, and cutting-edge investigative tools for peace officers dedicated to investigating and solving agricultural crimes. The Special Ranger Foundation serves as the sole provider for all the essential equipment and training needed by special rangers to protect the agricultural industry.
Why February 15?
Feb. 15, 1877, holds a significant meaning to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. This date marks the anniversary of when TSCRA was founded by forty cattlemen committed to combatting the rise of cattle theft and crime across the Southwest. Today, TSCRA celebrates 147 years.
Ready to donate?
Give to support stewards of land and livestock throughout the Southwest.