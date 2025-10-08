Gaines County man arrested for theft after failing to pay for hay

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 8, 2025) — A Gaines County man was arrested Oct. 1 by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney. Anthony Xavier Flores faces charges of theft of property for unlawfully taking possession of several loads of hay without paying for them in Terry County.

In May 2025, Special Ranger Looney opened the investigation. He obtained evidence and witness statements that indicated Flores had unlawfully taken possession of more than 100 tons of hay without paying for them.

The victim sold hay to Flores with the understanding that payment would be made after the hay was picked up. When Flores failed to pay by the agreed deadline, the victim contacted Looney to report the incident.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Flores repeatedly avoided Special Rangers Michael Looney and Tod Reed’s attempts to make contact before later surrendering at the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.

Special Ranger Looney and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Terry County District Attorney’s Office, Terry County Sheriff’s Office and Gaines County Sheriff’s Office for their joint efforts in this investigation, which successfully led to Flores’s arrest and prosecution.

