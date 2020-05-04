ForageFax weed of the week: Broadleaf Marshelder



Broadleaf Marshedler (Iva annua L.) is a warm season annual in the sunflower family. Also called broadleaf sump weed, its leaves are situated in pairs across from each other on the stem. Marshelder grows in wet, moist areas, disturbed areas, and roadsides. This plant germinates in the early spring in February or March. The flowers, which resemble those of the ragweed group, are inconspicuous. It flowers in later summer and fall. Read more foragefax.tamu.edu…