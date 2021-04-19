Food is Gen Z’s top spending priority

Gen Z has shown a preference for healthy eating, including more organic and natural foods that are free of additives. This is largely because they are growing up during an age of health and wellness where consumers are paying more attention to the ingredients list compared to prior generations, according to FoodDrive.com. However, while more than half of teens in the spring 2021 Piper Sandler survey reported preferring healthy snacks, only 3% listed fruits, vegetables or nuts as a favorite snack item. Read more at usagnet.com…

/ General

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: