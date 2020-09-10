Five reasons to stop what you’re doing and sign up for Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention

Six months ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to postpone the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, mid-September felt so far away. But alas, it’s here!

While we’re disappointed we had to move our annual event online, we couldn’t be more excited about the lineup and value we’re offering Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and friends September 15 and 16, in the comfort of their own homes (or offices or pickups).

Here are just five — of many — reasons you should register now:

It’s a bargain.

At only $149, you’ll get more than 25 hours’ worth of live and on-demand content. That’s less than $6 per class that will help you make and save money on the ranch. Additionally, since there’s no travel involved, you’ll save money on fuel, lodging and meals.

It’s on your timeline.

While we hope you will join us live, we understand things come up. Following the event’s conclusion, you’ll received a link to a recording where you can watch everything you missed at your convenience.

Speaking of time, this format will save you tons.

We know you’re busy, so we’ve tightened up our schedule as much as we can without sacrificing the content you want. And since you can watch from wherever you are, you won’t have to take time away from the ranch to drive somewhere.

You’ll get inside information.

Did you wonder how the agricultural industry convinced Burger King that now infamous ad was really bad? Want to know where the cattle markets are going? About proposed policy that could impact your business? We’ve got all that and more.

All are welcome here.

We get the question over and over: Do I have to be a member to attend? The answer is no, you don’t. All are welcome, regardless of membership status or location. But I would be remiss if I didn’t say we’d love to have you as a member!

Ready to sign up? Need a little more convincing? Visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

I hope to “see” you next week!

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.