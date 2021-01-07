Fields, Marcaurele join special rangers

David Marcaurele

Robert Fields

Two new law enforcement officers have joined Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers, serving districts 24 and 25, respectively.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields is based in Cuero and represents the 25th district. This includes Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties. Fields was raised in Alice and graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville with a degree in range and wildlife management. He managed a 400-head cow/calf operation in Zavala County and worked with the local game warden on ranch security.

Fields then worked for the USDA-APHIS Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program as a tick rider. He then followed his lifelong desire to work in law enforcement by attending Middle Rio Grande Law Enforcement Academy. There, he graduated as valedictorian and received the top shooter award. Fields began his law enforcement career with Waller County Sheriff Department working his way to lieutenant of criminal investigation and SWAT commander. He had the primary duty of all agricultural crimes and worked several cases with Special Ranger Brent Mast.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele is based in his hometown of El Campo and represents the 24th district. This includes Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Marcaurele began his law enforcement career in 1982 at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. He rose through the ranks at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office going from jailer to chief deputy and remained there until 1992 when he went to work at the Sugar Land Police Department. There he held the ranks of officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

In 2013, Marcaurele accepted the position of chief deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and remained there until his retirement in November 2020. He has more than 38 years of experience in law enforcement and has spent much of his free time through the years involved in family ranching and agricultural activities.

Scott Williamson, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services, says he is proud for both men to join the team.

“TSCRA special rangers are required to have extensive law enforcement, investigative and livestock experience,” he adds. “Today’s criminal justice system mandates highly skilled investigators with the experience to correctly navigate investigation, evidence, lawful procedures and deadly force. We are confident that these skills paired with their agricultural background fit well with TSCRA special ranger expectations.”