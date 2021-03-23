Farms and ranches have positives but also hazards for youth

As most anyone who has spent time during childhood on a working farm or ranch will tell you, there are many benefits. Most learn a good work ethic, and as a kid, you literally have acres and acres for your personal playground. But while there are many upsides to growing up on a farm, there are also many hazards. Youth are often injured and killed on farms, both helping to operate the farm and also just being a kid. Progressive Farmer-DTN has some information and guidelines on how to keep kids safe on the ranch. Read more…