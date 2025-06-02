Fall internship opportunities available through Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 2, 2025) —Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, is now accepting applications for its fall 2025 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program.

These competitive, paid internships offer students a unique opportunity to build professional skills, expand their industry network and work alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and leadership.

Fall 2025 internship opportunities include:

Fort Worth Internship – A semester-long internship based at TSCRA headquarters in Fort Worth, offering experience across departments such as administration, communications, education, events and membership. Interns will take part in a wide range of projects that support the association’s mission and daily operations.

Austin Internship – A semester-long internship in Austin at the TSCRA government relations office, focused on state and federal policy issues affecting cattle producers. Interns will assist with research and advocacy efforts related to private property rights, animal health, natural resources and more.

Applications for the fall 2025 internship opportunities are due July 1, 2025. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.