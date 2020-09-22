Episode 9: Eminent domain 101 with Jim Bradbury

In this episode, attorney Jim Bradbury shares insight with host Kristen Brown into the hot topic of eminent domain. He explains how the process begins, the importance of the landowner engaging and negotiating, and tips during the construction phase. Additionally, Bradbury talks about the role of the state of Texas in eminent domain.

Closing out the episode, Jeremy Fuchs, TSCRA’s director of public affairs, emphasizes the need to refine the process with the state. He talks about the importance of TSCRA members and landowners engaging with their state representatives to express concern about the current process. Tune in to hear Fuchs’ number one piece of advice if faced with eminent domain.