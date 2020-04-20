Episode 4: Checking in on your state Checkoff

Consumers have many options (and questions!) when it comes to selecting their protein. Rachel Chou, director of consumer marketing at the Texas Beef Council, shares how the producer-funded state checkoff works to tell the story of beef and how it fits into a healthy lifestyle. Chou and TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, visit about BBQuest and the Beef Team, as well how the Texas Beef Council is meeting consumers where they are.

Additionally, Stacy Fox, executive director of events and education at TSCRA, gives listeners a brief update on how the association is working to keep the educational content flowing to cattlemen and landowners while in-person events are on pause.