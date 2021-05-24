Episode 17: Consumer trends with Molly McAdams

Texas Beef Council Executive Vice President Molly McAdams joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss consumer trends over the past 15 months (and share which ones are sticking around).

McAdams shares that during the pandemic consumers were learning to cook at home and turned to their online platforms for information. She explains how the Texas Beef Council team focuses on meeting consumers where they are with the information they are seeking.

As sustainability continues to be top-of-mind for both producers and consumers, McAdams shares the importance of producers sharing their story to build trust and transparency. Have you ever heard of a flexitarian? Tune in to find out what it is.

Thanks to LANDVisor by Corteva Agriscience for sponsoring this episode.

/ podcast, TSCRA Update

