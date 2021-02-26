Episode 14: Eat beef for good health

Dr. Richard Thorpe is an emergency room physician, rancher and past president of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, this month to discuss the scientific data that proves beef does fit into a healthy diet.

Thorpe gives insight into the history of inaccurate information surrounding beef and how it was perpetuated through dietary guidelines. A wealth of knowledge, he also shares how there has been great progress over the last decade showing that eating a diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates can lower blood pressure, cholesterol and help with weight loss.

Additionally, Thorpe shares a bit of wisdom for ranch work to prevent trips to the emergency room. Closing out the episode he shares some good news about COVID-19 and his thoughts on the vaccine.