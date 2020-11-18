Episode 11: Advocacy with Amanda Radke — telling your story to protect your way of life

Amanda Radke joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss beef advocacy and connecting with consumers. Radke discusses the importance of being an authentic and transparent resource for people to learn more about beef. As an author of children’s books that show the factual side of agriculture, she talks about the opportunity to engage with even the youngest of audiences to talk about agriculture. A seasoned veteran of sharing the story of cattle and beef, Radke gives advice on joining the conversation both in-person and through social media.

Closing out the episode, Katrina Huffstutler, executive director of communications at TSCRA, shares how the association supports members and the beef industry in a variety of ways. With a finger on the pulse of trending topics, the communications team works to share pertinent information with the media as well as connect the media to producers for interviews. Additionally, Huffstutler shares that their team is ready to help provide resources to empower cattlemen and landowners to connect with consumers.

