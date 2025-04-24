EPA to amend Waters of the United States definition

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its Administrator, Lee Zeldin, announced today their intent to amend the definition of “continuous surface connection” under Waters of the United States (WOTUS) in response to recent legal developments.



“As ranchers and landowners, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is pleased with Administrator Zeldin and the EPA for committing to align policy with the Supreme Court’s Sackett decision,” said Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “As stewards of natural resources, we welcome a clear, consistent rule that will allow us to continue our work with certainty and responsibility.”

