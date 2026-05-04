Crime watch: Brown mare missing in Greer County Okla.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 4-year-old brown grade mare missing from a property off County Road 1540 near Mangum in Greer County, Oklahoma. The mare is approximately 14 hands tall and weighing around 800 pounds. She has a two-part star on her face and a shoe nail freeze brand on her left shoulder. She was last seen May 1. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.