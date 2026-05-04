Colorado County man arrested on livestock theft charges following TSCRA investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 4, 2026) — A Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation, in coordination with the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of Cody Chance Moore, also known as Cody Perry, 34. Moore turned himself in April 29 on outstanding warrants for theft of livestock and theft, both second-degree felonies.

Authorities allege Moore sold stolen cattle under his name and was involved in the theft of a check related to cattle sales. During the investigation, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale and investigator R. Mican with the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office gathered evidence indicating the cattle were unlawfully sold and proceeds improperly obtained.

Moore surrendered to authorities in Colorado County and was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers would like to thank the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

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