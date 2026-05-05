Crime watch: Crossbred dairy calves missing in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports three crossbred dairy calves missing from a property on County Road 412 near Rockdale in Milam County. The calves are described as follows: one yellow calf weighing approximately 200 pounds with yellow ear tag No. 72; one red calf weighing approximately 120 pounds with yellow ear tag No. 22; and one black calf weighing approximately 200 pounds with ear tag No. 105. The calves were last seen May 3 at approximately 1 p.m. and were discovered missing around 6 p.m. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.