Dunham named executive director of events and partnerships

Grace Huffman Dunham joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff Jan. 19 as executive director of events and partnerships.

Based in the headquarters office, Dunham will oversee events such as the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, TSCRA Summer Meeting and TSCRA Policy Conference. She will also connect with allied industry partners, sponsors and advertisers.

Dunham grew up between San Angelo and her family’s Coralina Ranch in Fort McKavett. She attended the University of Texas at Austin where she completed a bachelor’s degree in government with a minor in communications. While there, she was a Bill Archer Fellow.

Dunham has a background in political fundraising and consulting, most recently serving as a principal at Lilly and Company where she directed fundraising efforts for elected officials and candidates at many levels, including statewide campaigns and competitive, nationally targeted Congressional races.

She resides in Fort Worth with her husband, Zach Dunham.

