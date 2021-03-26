Drovers Profit Tracker: Cattle in the red, hog rally continues

Average feedyard margins slipped below breakeven for the first time this year, with calculated losses of about $1 per head. Hog producers found average profits of $56 per head as the rally in hog prices continued. Feedyard margins declined $16 per head last week despite cash cattle prices that were slightly higher than the previous week at $114.28 per cwt. A year ago cattle feeders lost an average of $90 per head the third week of March. Read more…