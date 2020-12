Dr. Dale on Quail: Translocation of wild Quail

Translocation of wild quail is a hot topic nationally, and increasingly so in Texas. To learn more about translocation, this month’s episode of the Dr. Dale on Quail podcast features Becky Ruzicka, a doctoral student at Colorado State University. Becky has been involved with RPQRF since 2011 and recently completed her Ph.D. on translocating wild-trapped scaled , also called blue, quail. Click to listen to the podcast…