Dr. Dale on Quail: Rattlesnakes and bird dogs

Nothing can ruin a quail hunt like a snakebit bird dog, and warm weather during early-season hunts increases the odds and risks of encountering rattlesnakes while afield. To learn how to handle such encounters, join us for this month’s episode of  Dr. Dale on Quail podcast for an interview with Dr. Bud E. Alldredge, Jr. of Sweetwater. Given his tenure (51 years of practicing) and his location (Sweetwater, long-time home of the world’s largest Rattlesnake Round-up), Dr. Alldredge has treated hundreds of snakebitten dogs. Click the button below to hear what Dr. Alldredge has learned and what to do if you run into a rattler this season. Listen Now 

