Don’t let your cows eat the profit

Robert Wells, Noble Research Institute livestock consultant, talks intentional beef production and how to develop a winter feeding strategy and calving season that reduces the cost of winter feed. Read more at the Noble Research Institute…  
 

Hugh Aljoe, also with the Noble Research Institute, will discuss intentional ranching at the School for Successful Ranching during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in Fort Worth on March 27-29. Click here for more information and a schedule. 
 

