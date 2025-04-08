Dickens County man indicted for livestock theft

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 8, 2025) — Justin Buck of Dickens County was indicted for second-degree felony theft of livestock following an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Chris Ward and Michael Looney, in collaboration with the Dickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Buck is accused of stealing more than 150 head of cattle from the ranch in where he was employed. The Dickens County Grand Jury returned the indictment and the district attorney issued a warrant for his arrest.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Dickens County Sheriff’s Office as well as the district attorney for their efforts throughout the investigation, resulting in a successful indictment and prosecution.

