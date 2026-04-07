Delta County man arrested in felony livestock collateral case following TSCRA investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 6, 2026) — Judd Horchem Murray, 47, of Cooper, was arrested March 31 in Rains County on charges of hindering a secured creditor following an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, with assistance from Special Rangers Robert Pemberton and Bo Fox.

Murray was charged with hindering a secured creditor greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony, and hindering a secured creditor greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

During the investigation, Special Rangers and the victim bank determined Murray secured multiple agricultural loans using cattle as collateral. Authorities allege Murray defaulted on the loans in June and July 2024. Following foreclosure proceedings, Murray allegedly failed to return the cattle or repay the outstanding principal and interest.

A Wood County grand jury indicted Murray on the charges March 30, 2026.

Murray was transported to the Wood County Jail, where he was booked and later released on a $90,000 bond.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Wood County District Attorney’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Rains County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.