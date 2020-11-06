Delivering dinner: Online meal ordering

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in online meal ordering, just like it has changed consumer behavior in online grocery. In fact, currently 86% of consumers are ordering meals online. While many traditional options for online meal ordering, such as Chinese takeout and pizza have long been mainstream, third party ordering and delivery services have recently expanded the market.

As a result, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, sought to understand more about this market by conducting an online survey with 800 respondents. The research looked at who orders meals online, what their motivations and barriers are for doing so, and what kind of food—including beef meals—they purchase or prefer most and why. Read more at Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

