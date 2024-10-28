Dallas man indicted for theft of livestock in Big Spring

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation leads to felony charges for Emmit Hernandez

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 28, 2024) – An investigation conducted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, has resulted in an indictment against 30-year-old Emmit Hernandez of Dallas for theft of livestock.

The indictment comes after Hernandez purchased 28 head of cattle from the Big Spring Livestock Auction in September 2022. Hernandez bought the cattle for approximately $15,000, but did not pay for the livestock at the time of purchase.

In October 2022, Hernandez began making unscheduled payments for the cattle to the Big Spring Livestock Auction despite terms requiring the purchase to be paid in full. Hernandez’s installments totaled $11,390 with a remaining balance of approximately $3,800 owed to the Big Spring Livestock Auction.

Hernandez failed to respond to the Big Spring Livestock Auction for demand of the remaining balance.

In November 2023, the Big Spring Livestock Auction contacted former Special Ranger Michael Beggs. Beggs contacted Hernandez twice in December 2023, where Hernandez assured them that he would make arrangements for the payment in each interaction. Payment in full was never received.

Beggs conducted his investigation and in January 2024, he submitted his case to the 118th District Attorney’s Office in Big Spring.

On Sept. 5, 2024, Special Ranger Clay McKinney, the district 18 special ranger, presented the case to a grand jury in Big Spring. The grand jury returned a third-degree felony indictment on Hernandez for theft of livestock.

