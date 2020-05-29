Daily Livestock Report: Beef cattle slaughter and herd implications

COVID-19 impacts at the slaughter level could be masking the fundamental liquidation phase happening in cow-calf country. A quick look at total cow harvest (beef and dairy type) suggests year-to-date figures are even with a year ago even after several weeks of dampened harvest levels. However, every week in 2020 has been above the five year average by at least 5%. The highest week was 20% over the five year average for the same week. Beef cow slaughter on the other hand is 2% ahead of 2019 year-to-date. Before slaughter plant closures began, weekly beef cow harvest was running well ahead of year ago levels.

Click here to read the full report or see below.