Cushing man sentenced in Larceny of Livestock case in Payne County

Leonard Hayden Hargrove sentenced for cattle theft

Leonard Hayden Hargrove, was convicted of Larceny of Livestock within the District Court of Payne County. The 21-year-old was arrested July 23, 2020, after criminal charges were filed with the District Court of Payne County by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier.

Hargrove was reportedly charged with two counts of Larceny of Livestock from a victim near Yale, Oklahoma. During the late winter months of 2020, the victim, who is a relative of Hargrove, became suspicious Hargrove stole cattle from a family operated farm.

According to Perrier, who conducted the investigation during the spring of 2022, Hargrove stole several head of cattle from the property and three of the stolen cows belonged to the victim who reported Hargrove. The cattle were branded, and ear tagged identifying them as belonging to the victim. Hargrove sold the cattle at a livestock market in Purcell, Oklahoma, on Feb. 1, 2020.

April 4, 2022, Leonard Hayden Hargrove pled guilty to the Payne County District Court and was sentenced to a six-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay a total of $5,500 in restitution to the victim. The defendant was also ordered to pay a $500 fine along with assorted court costs and is ordered to complete 80 hours of community service with a non-profit or 50 hours with a C.L.E.A.N. program.

“This case is a reminder of the importance of branding cattle for positive identification,” Perrier said.

During the initial interview with Hargrove, Perrier stated “I knew the three cows in question belonged to the victim because they were branded on the right hip with his brand and each cow had an ear tag in their ear with his name and telephone number on it.”

