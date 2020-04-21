Crime Watch: Welders, bits and saddle stolen, calf missing in North Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a saddle, bits and welders from a property northwest of Weatherford in Parker County. Last seen on Feb. 2 were: a Luis ranch cutter saddle with a 15-inch seat, all roughout and double rigged with Rogers hardware; three Kerry Kelly bits; one Miller wire welder; and one Miller stick welder, both blue. 

A calf is also missing from a property near Cleburne in Johnson County. The tan two-week-old Charolais/Red Angus heifer calf was last seen on April 13, weighs 70-75 pounds and has a white “126” ear tag in the right ear. 

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.  

/ Crime Watch, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: