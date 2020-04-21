Crime Watch: Welders, bits and saddle stolen, calf missing in North Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a saddle, bits and welders from a property northwest of Weatherford in Parker County. Last seen on Feb. 2 were: a Luis ranch cutter saddle with a 15-inch seat, all roughout and double rigged with Rogers hardware; three Kerry Kelly bits; one Miller wire welder; and one Miller stick welder, both blue.

A calf is also missing from a property near Cleburne in Johnson County. The tan two-week-old Charolais/Red Angus heifer calf was last seen on April 13, weighs 70-75 pounds and has a white “126” ear tag in the right ear.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.