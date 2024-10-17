Crime Watch: Waygu calf missing in Leon County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a Waygu calf missing from a property off FM 977 in West Leona. The calf weighs approximately 500 pounds and should have an ear tag with No. 5131 in an unknown ear. The calf was last seen in mid-September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Photo was taken of the calf after it was born in February.