Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a Waygu calf missing from a property off FM 977 in West Leona. The calf weighs approximately 500 pounds and should have an ear tag with No. 5131 in an unknown ear. The calf was last seen in mid-September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Colorado County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Colorado County
Crime Watch: Waygu calf missing in Leon County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Waygu calf missing in Leon County
Cornerstone of Success
How to select a bull battery with frame score, efficiency, longevity and performance in …