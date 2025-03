Photo courtesy of The Alamo organization

Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, the non-profit organization responsible for the daily operations of the Alamo historic site, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the ties of ranching in Texas and the Alamo as well as The Alamo Statewide Stampede.

The public fundraising challenge among the 254 counties in Texas is accepting financial donations as well as proceeds from livestock sales. Learn more at www.thealamo.org/livestock.