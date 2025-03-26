Crime watch: Cattle missing in Gaines County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tod Reed, District 17 in Central Texas, reports 25 head of black and Red Angus, Charolais cross yearling heifers and three head of black and Red Angus, Charolais cross yearling steers missing from a property 14 miles southwest of Seminole. The yearlings have a “JH” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Feb. 6. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Reed at 432-230-0151 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
