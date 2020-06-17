Crime watch: Wagyu cows stolen in Far West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in Far West Texas, reports cattle stolen from a property in western Ector County near Notrees. Sometime after June 6 a thief or thieves cut a fence to steal approximately 20 head of red and black Wagyu beef cows branded with a T tumbling T or a Quarter Circle J on the left hip. All the cows have yellow ear tags with the owners telephone number and a hand-written number. Some of the cows may have a calf with them. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger McKinney at 432-448-9367.