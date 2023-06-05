Crime Watch: UTV stolen near Holliday

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance, District 8 in North Texas, reports a 2019 Kawasaki Mule stolen from a ranch near Holliday. The VIN number is JKBAFSJ10KB510531. The mule is black with one row of seating, a dump bed and after market lighting on the front bumper. It also has several oil company stickers on it and a red TSCRA sticker on the front left fender. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.