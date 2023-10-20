Crime Watch: Two trucks and Polaris ATV stolen in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Daniel Risinger, District 24 in Southeastern Texas, reports two Ford trucks and a Polaris ATV stolen in Colorado County. The trucks and ATV were last seen on the ranchers’ property at 1032 CR 106 ,the night of Oct. 18. The stolen property includes a white 1999 Ford F-350 extended cab pick up, a white 2004 Ford F-450 flatbed pickup and a 2022 forest green Polaris ATV. The suspect first burglarized the ranchers barn before using one of the stolen trucks to bust through gate to exit the ranch. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Risinger at 979-292-5132 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.