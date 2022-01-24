Crime Watch: Two show calves missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in the South Texas/Mid Gulf Coast area, reports two missing show calves in the Shiner area that got out of pens around Jan. 15. A gray steer is approximately one-year-old and has a white spot on his forehead and white spots on his legs. He weighs approximately 900 lbs., and has a purple ear tag in the right ear with “Shiner FFA 007.” A yearling Angus heifer weighs approximately 750 to 800 lbs. and has a red ear tag. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Robert at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
