Crime Watch: Two saddles and several miscellaneous items stolen in Fisher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two Billy Cook saddles and several other miscellaneous items, stolen from a property in Fisher County. The miscellaneous items are described as:
- Rossi Snake Charmer .410 shotgun
- Remington 700 .270 caliber rifle with Leaupold scope
- IWIZ-15 .223 Caliber rifle with Vortex scope
- 13 point Whitetail Deer shoulder mount
- Two pairs of chaps
- Two rocking chairs with a round end table
- 10 foot ladder
- Numerous tools
The items were stolen Sept. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.