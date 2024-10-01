Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Crime Watch: Two saddles and several miscellaneous items stolen in Fisher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two Billy Cook saddles and several other miscellaneous items, stolen from a property in Fisher County. The miscellaneous items are described as:

  • Rossi Snake Charmer .410 shotgun
  • Remington 700 .270 caliber rifle with Leaupold scope
  • IWIZ-15 .223 Caliber rifle with Vortex scope
  • 13 point Whitetail Deer shoulder mount
  • Two pairs of chaps
  • Two rocking chairs with a round end table
  • 10 foot ladder
  • Numerous tools

The items were stolen Sept. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

