Crime watch: Two Polled Hereford heifers stolen in Lipscomb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two polled Hereford heifers stolen from a pasture off the south side of Duke Road near Lipscomb. The heifers are described as 900-1,000 pounds with “1O” branded on their right hip. They have a yellow ear tag in their right ear with No. 17 over 4114 or 17 over 4064, and a tattoo with No. 4114 or 4064. They were last seen July 3 and discovered missing July 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.