Crime Watch: Two heifer calves missing in Hughes County, Oklahoma￼

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports two crossbred heifer calves missing near Lamar in Hughes County. The calves were last seen May 1, and weigh approximately 350 pounds. A red/brown heifer calf with cream-colored legs is tagged with No. 117. A yellow/cream-colored, long-haired heifer calf is tagged with No. 76. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.