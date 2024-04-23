Crime Watch: Two cows missing in Runnels County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two red motley faced cows missing from a pasture in Runnels County. The cows have “Mesa T” branded on the left hip and were last seen March 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.