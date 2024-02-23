Crime Watch: Two calves missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports two Beefmaster calves missing off County Road 17 in Briscoe County. The two-month-old calves are red in color with no brands or markings. They were last seen Feb.14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
